FromSoftware is Developing Multiple Games in a Variety of Genres - News

/ 475 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

FromSoftware president and CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki in a recent interview revealed the company is currently developing multiple games in a variety of genres.

"We have multiple projects in the works across a variety of genres," said Miyazaki.

"There are title(s) directed by me, as well as title(s) directed by those other than myself. In that regard, I think we’ll be able to show you a new FromSoftware in a variety of ways, so please look forward to it."

Thanks, Gematsu via GAME Watch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles