Phasmophobia Sales Top 1 Million Units on Consoles, Almost 22 Million in Total - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Developer Kinetic Games announced the cooperative psychological horror game, Phasmophobia, has sold almost 22 million units worldwide when you combine all platforms.

The game has also sold over one million units in one month on consoles - the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation VR2.

"This incredible achievement is only possible thanks to our wonderful, supportive and engaged community," said Kinetic Games CEO and lead developer Daniel Knight. "The entire team here at Kinetic Games could not be happier, reaching this milestone is the best Christmas present we could have wished for."

Phasmophobia released in Early Access on PC via Steam in September 2020, and in Early Access for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 29 for $19.99.

In just one month since launching on PS5, PS VR2 & Xbox Series X/S, we have welcomed 1 MILLION new Ghost Hunters to #Phasmophobia.



Thank you everyone for your support. We can't wait to continue to share this journey with you all. pic.twitter.com/hrAUXqy8Q9 — Phasmophobia (@PlayPhasmo) December 3, 2024

