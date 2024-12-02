Digital Foundry Corroborates Report of a New PlayStation Handheld - News

/ 757 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

it was reported last month by Bloomberg that Sony Interactive Entertainment was in the early stages of developing a new handheld console that would be able to play PlayStation 5 games on the go.

Digital Foundry in a new video has corroborated the report saying it heard about this handheld from a couple of sources.

"What’s interesting about this is we actually heard about this handheld some months ago from a couple of sources specifically," said Digital Foundry senior staff writer John Linneman (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"So, we’re not in the business of leaking things, but it’s interesting that this finally sort of started to make its rounds because it just sort of confirmed what we had seen and heard off the record about this existing, which is cool.

"So, to me this sort of just strengthens the notion that yeah, they’re very much working on something. And this article makes it seem like it’s even further out than I actually thought based on that, so I’m not sure where it’s going, I think there’s like prototype stuff out there possibly. There’s still a lot of questions for this, but it does feel like this future of offering a handheld and a home console option is very likely at this point."

The original report claimed the device would be standalone rather than like the PlayStation Portal, which plays PS5 games by streaming them from a PS5 console.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer last month revealed Xbox is working on prototypes for a handheld Xbox, however, any device is at least a few years away from release.

Spencer wants the Xbox hardware team to analyze the handheld market, which includes the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck, and more. He wants the team to "develop its vision based on what it learns."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles