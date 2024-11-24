Sony Reportedly Working on Standalone Handheld to Run PS5 Games - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly in the early stages of developing a new handheld console that would be able to play PlayStation 5 games on the go.

This is according to people familiar with its development that spoke with Bloomberg. The sources claim the goal is to expand Sony's reach and to content with Nintendo in the handheld gaming market.

The device would be standalone rather than like the PlayStation Portal, which plays PS5 games by streaming them from a PS5 console.

A portable device that is able to run PS5 games natively would likely be expensive and/or be many years away from release.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer earlier this month revealed Xbox is working on prototypes for a handheld Xbox, however, any device is at least a few years away from release.

Spencer wants the Xbox hardware team to analyze the handheld market, which includes the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck, and more. He wants the team to "develop its vision based on what it learns."

