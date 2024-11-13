Spencer: Xbox Working on Prototype Handhelds, Any Device is a Few Years Out - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking with Bloomberg confirmed Xbox is working on prototypes for a handheld Xbox, however, any device is at least a few years away from release.

Spencer wants the Xbox hardware team to analyze the handheld market, which includes the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck, and more. He wants the team to "develop its vision based on what it learns."

In the short term, Spencer wants Xbox to focus on making its app work better on current portable devices and to partner with hardware manufacturers to ensure Xbox products sync.

"Longer term, I love us building devices," he said. "And I think our team could do some real innovative work, but we want to be informed by learning and what’s happening now."

