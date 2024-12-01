Jumping Jazz Cats Launches January 30, 2025 for PC - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Le Catnip Collective announced the online platformer party game, Jumping Jazz Cats, will launch for PC via Steam on January 30, 2025.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play, race, and hang with your feline friends in this online platformer party game! Purrfect your pussycat parkour as you sprint, jump, bounce, swing, skid, and slide through a collection of collaborative and competitive mini-games set in a grandiose cartoon mansion. Get jumpin’, jazz cats!

Pawsome Parkour

Grind down handrails, swing from chandeliers, bounce off cushions, perform acrobatic jumps, slide across slippery floors, and climb the curtains!

Be the Zoomiest Cats

While the humans are away, the cats will play! These amical mini-games are played in teams and include rip-roaring races, fat cat collectathons, and epic showdowns between shadow cats and mighty lions! To win, your cat pack will need to collaborate and pull off the fanciest pussycat parkour!

Welcome to the Ellington Estate

The fun takes place in the Ellington Estate, a jazzy cartoon mansion. Its spiral staircases, rooms, and passageways are filled with devious distractions, a city of furniture, and so much more!

Get Creative

Choose from a host of playable cats or customize your own! Get creative with your team’s style and unlockable accessories! There’s plenty of time to chill between matches, tweak the cosmetics, and try out new moves!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

