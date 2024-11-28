Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 555 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 70,993 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 24, 2024.

The PS5 version of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake dropped one spot to third place with sales of 20,369 units.

Disney Music Parade: Encore (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 9,260 units.

STRAY (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 7,779 units.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (NS) debuted ninth place with sales of 5,749 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in second place with sales of 34,014 units, Mario & Luigi: Brothership (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 9,920 units, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 9,001 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 7,482 units and Minecraft (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 5,706 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 69,135 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 25,573 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,657 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 34 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 70,993 (712,188) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 34,014 (476,607) [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 20,369 (200,944) [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 11/07/24) – 9,920 (88,529) [NSW] Disney Music Parade: Encore (Imagineer, 11/21/24) – 9,260 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,001 (6,064,932) [NSW] STRAY (Happinet, 11/21/24) – 7,779 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 7,482 (1,161,525) [NSW] Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom, 11/21/24) – 5,749 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,706 (3,682,045)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 48,373 (8,261,305) Switch Lite – 14,432 (6,232,233) PlayStation 5 Pro – 10,128 (102,092) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,346 (877,915) Switch – 6,330 (19,950,011) PlayStation 5 – 6,099 (5,277,120) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,132 (9,081) Xbox Series S – 769 (324,866) Xbox Series X – 756 (309,949) PlayStation 4 – 34 (7,928,827)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles