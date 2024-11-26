The Witcher 4 has 'Entered the Full-Scale Production Phase' - News

CD Projekt has announced The Witcher 4, which is codenamed Project Polaris, has entered full-scale production.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Project Polaris has entered the full-scale production phase!" said game director Sebastian Kalemba on Twitter.

"With new challenges just around the corner, it’s the talented and hard-working people who make me believe we can together make the upcoming Witcher Saga a remarkable experience. No stopping now! Stay tuned for what’s on the other side of the coin!"

