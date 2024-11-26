Moons of Darsalon Headed to All Major Consoles on February 6, 2025 - News

/ 174 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Astrolabe Games, and publisher and developer Dr. Kucho! Games have announced the retro action platformer, Moons of Darsalon, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 6, 2025.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A retro action 'save-them-all' platformer including advanced physics combined with an unique retro feel. Complete rescue missions leading your colleagues to the closest base station. Fight enemies using your laser gun, jet pack, destroy terrain and even make new paths with the ground maker.

Teams of darsanauts got lost during their mining missions on the different moons of the planet Darsalon. You need to complete several rescue missions in which you will have to lead them to the closest base station. They will use their own AI to follow you and to obey your commands. On your way to the base you will have to protect them from dangers and enemies using your laser gun, jet pack, pilot ground and air vehicles, destroy terrain, and even make new paths with the ground maker gun.

Features:

Advanced platformer AI including dynamic terrain detection, jump force calculation, light sensitivity, inter-NPC communication.

Voice Commands to control companion NPCs.

Dynamic ground destruction and creation.

Full Interactive and realistic Liquid physics.

Realistic off road vehicle physics.

8-bit music based on MOS 6581 (SID) chip from 1982.

8-bit speech synthesis.

Unique render pipeline that combines modern lightning, 2D sprites and 3D models pixelated in real time consistently and with a restricted color palette for an authentic retro feel.

sprites and 3D models pixelated in real time consistently and with a restricted color palette for an authentic retro feel. CRT filter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles