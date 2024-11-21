Sega Announces Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. for PC - News

/ 1,044 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

SEGA has announced Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. for PC via Steam. It will launch this winter.

The game is based on the PlayStation 4 version of Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. It has added rollback netcode, game balance adjustments, and support for 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second.

View the opening cinematic below:

Read details on the game below:

Will your Kung-fu be enough?!

The legendary fighting series makes its Steam debut with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.! Challenge the greatest fighters in the world in the ultimate remaster of the classic 3D fighter, now featuring rollback netcode support, gorgeous 4K graphics, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original. Battle through classic VF modes like Arcade or Rank Match, create your own custom online tournaments and leagues with up to 16 players, or learn from the best in Spectator Mode. Master your fighting style to defeat all challengers in the Fifth World Fighting Tournament and become a Virtua Fighter legend!

The Ultimate Edition of This Legendary Game

Rollback netcode support, gorgeous 4K visuals with updated character models, stages, and cinematics.

Custom Combatants

Enter the ring with one of 19 playable characters. Master each of their unique fighting styles and customize them with distinctive costumes and items.

The Full Experience

Enjoy the pinnacle of Virtua Fighter as you battle it out across your favorite modes like Rank Match, Arcade, Training, and Versus

Crush the Competition

Take on challengers from around the world as you compete with up to 16 players in new online modes including Tournaments and League.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles