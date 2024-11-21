CD Projekt RED Has No Plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 Pro Patch - News

CD Projekt RED via Twitter announced it has no plans to release a PlayStation 5 Pro patch for Cyberpunk 2077.

"We currently have no plans for PS5 Pro patch," reads the tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account.

The PS5 Pro released on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980. At launch there were 55 games that were enhanced on the mid-generation upgrade to the PlayStation 5.

Launch week sales for the PS5 Pro in the US are similar were similar to launch sales of the PS4 Pro. The PS5 Pro sold 78,086 units in its launch week in Japan and 10,100 units in Spain.

