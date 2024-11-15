PS5 Pro Launch Sales in the US is Similar to the PS4 Pro - Sales

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella announced the launch sales for the PlayStation 5 Pro in the US are similar to the launch of the PlayStation 4 Pro.

"PS5 Pro also had a solid start, with units in the same ballpark as PS4 Pro's launch," said Piscatella.

The PS5 Pro sold 78,086 units in its launch week in Japan and 10,100 units in Spain.

The PS5 Pro released on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980.

