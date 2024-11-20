PlayStation Black Friday Deals Kick Off November 22 - News

/ 495 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Black Friday deals for 2024 will run from November 22 through December 2.

There will be discounts on games, hardware, accessories, and more on the PlayStation Store, direct.playstation.com, PlayStation Gear, and at participating retailers.

Hundreds of PS5 and PS4 digital games will be discounted on the PlayStation Store. This includes EA Sports Madden NFL 25, Star Wars Outlaws, Hogwarts Legacy, and more.

Sony has confirmed a 12-month membership to PlayStation Plus will be discounted by up to 30 percent. Current PlayStation Plus Essential members will be able to save 25 percent when upgrading a current plan to PlayStation Plus Extra, or 30 percent when upgrading PlayStation Plus Extra to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.

PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers will be discounted up to 25 percent off and PlayStation VR2 deals include up to 40 percent off.

PlayStation Gear will be available for up to 40 percent off. This includes apparel, drinkware, and more from titles like The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West, and God of War Ragnarök.

Sony did not reveal how much PS5 consoles will be discounted, however, it is expected the PS5 Slim Digital Edition will be discounted by $70 and will be available for $379.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles