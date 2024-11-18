Alien: Rogue Incursion Story Trailer Released - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

Developer Survios has released the story trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion.

"When ex-Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks receives an SOS from former squadmate Benjamin Carver, she and Davis 01 head to the remote planet Purdan to investigate," reads the description to the trailer. "Before they know it, deeply personal stakes emerge to plunge both Zula and Davis deeper into the dark heart of Purdan to expose—and escape—the deadly horrors lurking within."

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Alien: Rogue Incursion is an all-new single-player, action–horror virtual reality game featuring an original story that fully immerses players within the terrors of the Alien universe. Designed by Alien fans for Alien fans, Survios brings their expertise to crafting this frightfully immersive Alien virtual reality game.

Immerse Yourself in the Alien Universe

Experience the horror and challenge of fighting Xenomorphs in a world inspired by the look and feel of the Alien film franchise. Audio, Visuals, Lighting, FX, Interaction, and Haptics work together to plunge players into the terrifying world of Alien.

Danger Lurks Everywhere

Xenomorphs can intelligently use the environment to find the best angle of attack and appear from anywhere around you. Playing in VR will test your nerves and skill as you feel the pulse-pounding terror of facing off against Xenomorphs. In addition to weapons and gear, your resourcefulness, quick reflexes, and ability to stay cool under terrifying pressure is needed to survive.

Mistakes Are Deadly

Combat is dynamic and can happen (or not) based on Player actions, and the moment you don’t respect Xenomorphs is the minute you die in a gory mess. Spawning is reactive to the players movements. Make a lot of noise, and you are calling the Xenomorphs to you. In combat with Xenomorphs, death is very much an inevitable reality.

Iconic Weapons and Gear

Locate hotspots with your Motion Tracker. Unleash a hailstorm of bullet fire with your Pulse Rifle, Shotgun, and more from your arsenal to battle the Perfect Organism.

Alien: Rogue Incursion will launch for the PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 3 on December 19 for $39.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles