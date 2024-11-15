Phil Spencer: 'We'll Definitely Do More Consoles in the Future and Other Devices' - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking with Rolling Stone said Xbox will release more consoles in the future.

"We’ll definitely do more consoles in the future and other devices," said Spencer.

Spencer added, "We think about hardware that can create unique value for our players or creators on our platform. We don’t need to do incremental hardware for our own benefit.

"Does a new device really give you a unique experience on screen in some way? [It’s] less like the old days, going from the original Xbox to 360; that was standard definition to high definition. Now, [it’s] harder to show the benefits."

The "other devices" is likely the long-rumored Xbox handheld. Spencer recently revealed they are working on prototypes for a handheld Xbox, however, any device is at least a few years away from release.

Spencer also recently said Xbox won't rule out releasing any game on other platforms like PlayStation and Nintendo.

