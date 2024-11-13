Phil Spencer: Xbox Won't Rule Out Any Games for PlayStation or Nintendo - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking with Bloomberg said Xbox won't rule out releasing any game on other platforms like PlayStation and Nintendo.

"I do not see sort of red lines in our portfolio that say 'thou must not,'" said Spencer. He added it is too early to make a decision on the next version of Halo.

Spencer did say he was pleased with the sales of the first wave of Xbox games that released on other platforms.

Xbox announced in February it would be releasing four its game on other platforms like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. The four games were Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves. Pentiment and Grounded released for the PS5, PS4, and Switch, while Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves released for the PS5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

