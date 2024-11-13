Monster Hunter Outlanders Announced for iOS and Android - News

/ 271 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom and TiMi Studio Group have announced free-to-play open-world survival game, Monster Hunter Outlanders, for iOS and Android.

"It’s time for mobile players to fully enjoy what makes Monster Hunter one of the most beloved franchises in gaming," said TiMi Studio Group producer Dong Huang. "Monster Hunter Outlanders not only offers players an authentic hunting experience, but it does it in a massive open world featuring the community and social systems players are looking for today."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Vast Open World and Crafting

Explore seamlessly connected fields—including forests, swamps, and deserts—and enjoy hunting anytime and anywhere on your smartphone.

Not only can you utilize the environment’s creatures and field mechanics to gain the upper hand, elements useful for exploring the game’s vast open-world like crafting individualized gear and tools are also being prepared.

Traditional Monster Hunter Weapons

While maintaining the core gameplay experience of the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Outlanders has optimized its battle system to maximize enjoyment. Face off against monsters while wielding the series’ traditional weapons.

Switchable Characters

As you progress through the story, you will encounter various unique characters. Not only can they become your allies, but you will also be able to control them yourself.

Reliable Companions

In addition to the Monster Hunter series’ familiar Felyne companions, Monster Hunter Outlanders will introduce other companions who will join you on quests and assist with item gathering and monster hunting.

Solo or Multiplayer

Partake in the traditional hunting experience where you can play solo, or join a hunting party of up to four.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles