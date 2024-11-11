Valve Announces Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White - News

posted 6 hours ago

Valve has announced Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White.

The handheld is a limited edition white version of the Steam Deck OLED that will be available in limited quantities for $679.

Pre-orders will open up on Steam on November 18 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK.

Hello! We're excited to announce that Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White will be available worldwide on November 18th, 2024 at 3PM PST. This model will cost $679 USD, and will be available in all Steam Deck shipping regions.



Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White has all the… pic.twitter.com/ACKDwB6Sl7 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) November 11, 2024

