Hello Neighbor 3 Announced for PC - News

tinyBuild has announced Hello Neighbor 3 for PC via Steam.

View a developer log below:

Read details on the game below:

Arriving in Raven Brooks as a stranger with no ties to this place, you find yourself in a forgotten, half-abandoned town where every citizen has relations, desires, and goals. Your actions will ripple through the town, changing the course of events…

Simulated town - Raven Brooks as a sandbox simulated in real-time. Residents act based on their personalities and circumstances.

- Raven Brooks as a sandbox simulated in real-time. Residents act based on their personalities and circumstances. Every decision is the right one - The system-based nature of the game allows for complex ways of achieving your goals.

- The system-based nature of the game allows for complex ways of achieving your goals. Cozy yet eerie adventure - A fading half-abandoned town in early spring, tangled with overgrowth and memories.

