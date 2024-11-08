Dragon Age: The Veilguard Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 3, 2024.

There were three new releases in the top 10 this week with Dragon Age: The Veilguard debuting in second place, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered in fourth place, and Life Is Strange: Double Exposure in ninth place.

Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to third place, EA Sports FC 25 remained in fifth place, and Super Mario Party Jamboree dropped from second to sixth place.

Red Dead Redemption is in seventh place, NBA 2K25 is in eight place, and Battlefield 2042 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Dragon Age: The Veilguard - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Super Mario Party Jamboree Red Dead Redemption NBA 2K25 Life Is Strange: Double Exposure - NEW Battlefield 2042

