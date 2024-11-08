PS5 Ships 65.5 Million Units as of September 2024 - Sales

/ 849 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 65.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of September 30, 2024.

With 65.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of June that means 3.8 million units were shipped from July to September. This is down 1.1 million (-22.45%) from the same quarter in 2023 when 4.9 million units were shipped.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 4.2 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 67.7 million units shipped as of September 30, 2017. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 2.2 million units.

There were a total of 77.7 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is up 10.1 million from 67.6 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 70 percent of software sales.

There were 5.3 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is up 0.6 million from 4.7 million a year ago.

There were 116 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of nine million from 107 million a year ago. Sony did not disclose the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers. It was at 47.4 million at the end of March 2023.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, reported revenue increased 244.5 billion yen ($1.60 billion) year-over-year to 2,973.4 billion yen ($19.46 billion), while operating income increased 142.0 billion yen ($0.93 billion) to 389.3 billion yen ($2.55 billion).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles