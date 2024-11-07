Marcus and Dom Voice Actors to Return for Gears of War: E-Day - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer The Coalition have announced John DiMaggio, the voice actor for Marcus Fenix, and Carlos Ferro, the voice actor for Dom Santiago, will reprise their roles for the prequel Gears of War: E-Day.

"On today's 18th anniversary of Gears of War, we're proud to share that John DiMaggio and Carlos Ferro are reprising their roles as the iconic voices of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in Gears of War: E-Day," announced the developer.

Gears of War: E-Day is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

