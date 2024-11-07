Super Mario Party Jamboree Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 57,522 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 27, 2024.

Farmagia (NS) debuted in eighth place with sales of 4,296 units.

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (NS) remained in second place with sales of 14,646 units. The PS5 version fell from third to seventh place with sales of 5,097 units.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) is up one spot to third place with sales of 8,620 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top 10 in fourth place with sales of 5,782 units.

Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (PS5) is up two spots to fifth with sales of 5,729, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) is up two spots to sixth place with sales of 5,492 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 60,096 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 13,965 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,610 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 53 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 57,522 (364,484) [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 14,646 (85,013) [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision, 10/25/24) – 8,620 (35,567) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,782 (6,044,039) [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (Konami, 10/17/24) – 5,729 (84,989) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 5,492 (294,371) [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 5,097 (37,254) [NSW] Farmagia (Marvelous, 11/01/24) – 4,296 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,253 (7,943,533) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,242 (3,666,338)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 39,849 (8,132,144) Switch Lite – 15,578 (6,183,245) PlayStation 5 – 11,566 (5,253,988) Switch – 4,669 (19,932,855) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,769 (5,136) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,399 (865,734) Xbox Series S – 565 (322,410) Xbox Series X – 276 (308,218) PlayStation 4 – 53 (7,928,709)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

