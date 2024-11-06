Sega Announces New Virtua Fighter Game is in Development - News

/ 471 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sega Global Transmedia Group Justin Scarpone in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle announced a new entry in the fighting series, Virtua Fighter, is in development.

"So we have a suite of titles in development right now that fall into that legacy bucket, which we announced last year at The Game Awards; Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Shinobi, and we have another Virtua Fighter being developed," said Scarpone.

"And so all that’s very exciting. And then in certain instances, we’re also doing animation series, or live-action films to augment that and be part of those roadmaps."

The last entry in the series, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles