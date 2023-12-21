Sega Shares New Details on Reboot of 5 Classic Games - Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, and More - News

/ 393 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sega at The Game Awards on December 8 announced the reboot of five classic Sega games are now in development. The five games are Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Crazy Taxi.

The company during its Management Meeting 2023 presentation shared new information and screenshots on the upcoming games.

Read the details via Gematsu below:

Crazy Taxi

Innovative and fresh style driving action! Cheerful feeling of freedom x fusion of nature and city. Peel out the new stage of Crazy City!

Golden Axe

Warriors arise to subdue the demons! Defeat your enemies with a variety of attacks with swords and magic! The legendary story about the battle axe Golden Axe is about to begin!

Jet Set Radio

Counter-culture x Tokyo streets open world. Experience the “rebellion” movement that feels free in a suffocating society. Make friends, increase your fans, and create a movement!

Shinobi

Slay the enemies in the silence of the moment. Run through the world of Shinobi full of monsters and ninja actions. Grab Oborozuki, the legendary sword, and slay evil once more. Your clan and the world are counting on you.

Streets of Rage: Revolution

Beloved side-scrolling beat ’em up action series! Take control of one of the ex-officers and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk the Streets of Rage!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles