Supercell Acquires Space Ape - News

/ 394 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Supercell announced it has acquired mobile studio, Space Ape. The deal is expected to close by Spring 2025.

"We believe the best teams create the best games, so we are really excited to find our place within London's incredibly talented games ecosystem by joining forces with Space Ape," said Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen.

"This move will bring in amazing new colleagues and make our games teams even stronger. With the best talent globally, we move faster on our mission of creating great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever."

Space Ape CEO John Earner added, "We've loved working closely with Supercell for many years, and this move is the next stage in that partnership. I am so proud of Space Ape's contribution to the gaming industry over the last twelve years. I am looking forward to this next step in our evolution as part of the Supercell team."

Space Ape is based in London and is the first studio UK-based studio owned by Supercell.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles