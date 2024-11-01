THQ Nordic Teases New SpongeBob SquarePants Game to Launch in 2025 - News

posted 1 hour ago

THQ Nordic in a new video has teased a new SpongeBob SquarePants game will launch in 2025.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Halloween Gaming video mainly focused on SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. The video ends with a teaser for the new game.

View the video below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

