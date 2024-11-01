Little Nightmares III Gets 'You're Being Watched' Trailer - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games have released a new trailer for Little Nightmares III called "You're Being Watched."

Embark on a new adventure in the unique world of Little Nightmares.

In Little Nightmares III, you follow the journey of Low and Alone, as they search for a path that could lead them out of the Nowhere.

Trapped within the Spiral, a cluster of disturbing places, the two friends will have to work together to survive in a dangerous world full of delusions and escape the grasp of an even greater threat lurking in the shadows.

For the first time in the franchise, face your childhood fears together with a friend using online cooperative play, or solo with an AI companion.

Face Your Childhood Fears Together

Choose from two brand-new characters, each equipped with their own iconic items. Play solo with an AI or with your friend using online co-op and work together to solve intricate puzzles and defend yourself against smaller enemies .

Navigate Through a Brand-New World of Delusions

Embark on an adventure through the Spiral, a cluster of dystopian lands. Discover places as diverse as the mysterious desert of Necropolis, an unsettling fun fair, a gloomy factory, and who knows what else. Run away from a new cast of foes ranging from ominous beetles to a giant baby, and so many more.

Follow the Journey of Low and Alone

Meet Low and Alone and learn more about the boy in the raven mask and the girl with pigtails. Guide the two friends through a menacing world as they search for a way out of the Nowhere.

Little Nightmares III will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2025.

