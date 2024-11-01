Rage of the Dragons NEO Launches November 14 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

QUByte Interactive announced Rage of the Dragons NEO will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 14.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Get ready for the fury!

Rage of the Dragons brings back the adrenaline of 2D battles with refined gameplay, charismatic characters and a dual combat system that demands strategy and precision. In this game, every blow counts and every decision can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Rage of the Dragons NEO is a updated version of Rage of the Dragons, released in 2002 for arcades. It was a unique and innovative game, mainly due to its highly praised visuals and technical aspects at the time. With beautiful scenery and animations, incredible moves and an acclaimed soundtrack, it’s a must-have for any fighting game lover.

Famous for being very challenging, Rage of the Dragons NEO is based on tag team battles where the player uses two characters, controlling one at a time, being able to alternate them during combat, and being able to use both at the same time to perform unique special moves.

Dual Combat System

Choose two fighters and switch between them in real time, creating devastating tricks and combos

Iconic Characters

Meet a gallery of fighters with unique styles, each with their own story and abilities ranging from the traditional to the supernatural.

Classic Arcade Mode

Relive the golden days of fighting games with arcade mode, taking on a series of opponents in pursuit of the title of champion.

And More

Versus mode.

Training mode.

Dragon Challenge—anew exclusive mode.

Ranked or casual matches.

Lobby for up to eight players.

Replay with take over.

All online modes with netcode rollback.

Jukebox – choose the music to play in the menus.

Over 80 team combinations in classic mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles