Divine Dynamo Flamefrit Releases November 21 for All Major Platforms

Developer Inti Creates announced Divine Dynamo Flamefrit will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 21.

Divine Dynamo Flamefrit is a 2D action homage to the games and anime of the 90s. Players control hero Yuto Hino in top-down action stages, and climb aboard the giant robot Flamefrit for first-person boss battles. You’ll need to master both gameplay styles to restore peace to the fantasy realm of Hologard!.

Yuto won’t need to journey alone, however. As you make your way across Hologard, you’ll meet your lost friends along the way. Each of them will offer a new magical ability to assist your journey, and will even join boss battles in their Divine Dynamos!

The retro-styled adventure began as a fictional game in Card-en-Ciel, released last week on October 24. Now players will be able to experience the journey of Yuto Hino first-hand as he adventures through Hologard to save his friends and the world. Anyone who pre-purchased Card-en-Ciel on Steam will get access to the game on November 14, a week before consoles.

