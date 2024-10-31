Marvel's Wolverine Creative Director is Now Leading Perfect Dark - News

The creative director on Marvel’s Wolverine, Brian Horton, has left the developer Insomniac Games and is now working at the Xbox studio The Initiative as the creative director on the reboot of Perfect Dark, according to Game File.

A Sony Interactive Entertainment representative told Game File Marvel’s Wolverine is now led by creative director Marcus Smith and Mike Daly will serve as new game director. The previous game director, Cameron Christian, still works at the developer, but in a different role.

Smith and Daly previously worked on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as creative director and game director, respectively.

Two sources told Game File this change is due to creative decisions around the development of Marvel’s Wolverine. The Sony Interactive Entertainment representative declined to comment on the reason for the change.

An Xbox representative told Game File that Hortan will be "bringing his wealth of experience to the upcoming reboot of the classic secret agent series."

Xbox first-party studio The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics are co-developing the reboot of Perfect Dark.

