Rogue Waters Releases for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch on February 4, 2025

Publisher Tripwire Presents and developer Ice Code Games announced the pirate tactical, turn-based roguelite game, Rogue Waters, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on February 4, 2025.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September.

Rogue Waters is a tactical, turn-based roguelite set in a pirate world overtaken by a terrible curse. Gather your ragtag crew of rogues and grow them into fierce pirates. Befriend and call upon legendary creatures of sailors’ myths. Chart your course through an ever-changing game world, and turn the tides of battle on land or sea in a fresh take on tactical turn-based combat. The crew and the Kraken await your command—will ye heed the call?

Become the Captain

Embrace the chaos of the pirate life as you chart your course through the ever-changing world and plan your naval and melee combat strategy; slowly becoming a master tactician with each subsequent run.

Assemble Your Crew

Recruit new members to your crew to discover their potential. Then foster that potential by sending them into battle! It’s your responsibility to grow them into the legendary pirates they were always meant to be.

Ever-Changing Land and Sea

Tackle fresh new challenges as the game world shifts procedurally with each run. With every playthrough comes a brand new set of secrets, combat scenarios, and treasures to discover.

Turn the Tides

Customize your encounters with your cannons! Unleash your ship’s artillery during naval combat to destroy enemy ship modules, giving your crew a strategic advantage during shipdeck combat.

Tactics En Garde!

Experience a fresh new take on turn-based tactical combat, designed to replicate the violent dance of visceral cloak-and-dagger duels, using the environment to gain an advantage like never before.

Summon Creatures From the Deep

Creatures thought only to exist in legend can be found roaming the oceans of Rogue Waters, but are being cruelly held in captivity. Send their captors to Davy Jones’ locker and gain their trust to earn the ability to call upon them in battle.

