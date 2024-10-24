Ale & Tale Tavern Sales Top 200,000 Units - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Publishers GrabTheGames and UpgradePoint, and developer Scienart Games has announced Ale & Tale Tavern has sold over 200,000 units.

Alongside the sales milestone, a major update has been announced that adds owl helpers, an overhaul of the combat system, and more.

View a trailer of the game below:

Ale & Tale Tavern released for PC via Steam in September 2024.

