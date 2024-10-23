Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct Set for November 13 - News

Blizzard Entertainment has announced Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct will be held on Wednesday, November 13 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

A World of Warcraft 20th anniversary concert stream will take place following the Direct.

"It’s a big year for the Warcraft universe and whether you’re a Hearthstone fan, you’ve joined the chaos in Warcraft Rumble, ventured into the world of Azeroth for the first time in Warcraft: Orcs and Humans, or you’re a World of Warcraft player, there’s something for everyone in our Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct stream," said Blizzard. "You won’t want to miss a moment – or a single surprise."

The Warcraft universe turns 30! 🎉



Join us on November 13 for a special online celebration across World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Warcraft Rumble. pic.twitter.com/F2g8l4g1nz — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) October 23, 2024

