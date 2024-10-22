Bungie Creative Studios Has Joined PlayStation Studios to Support Live Service Games - News

Bungie Creative Studios has joined PlayStation Studios to create a new team that supports all PlayStation live service games.

Bridget O’Neill in a LinkedIn post announced she is the new Senior Director of Creative at PlayStation Studios.



"Today was my team's last day at Bungie, but not our last day working on Destiny (and Marathon)!" said O’Neill.

"Bungie Creative Studios is joining PlayStation Studios to build the foundation for a creative team that can support all PlayStation live service games. As part of this move, I am taking on a new role as Senior Director of Creative at PlayStation Studios."

She continued, "Working on Destiny has been a dream of mine ever since getting lost in the Gorgon's Labyrinth back in D1 VoG because I was too distracted checking out all the environmental textures. Working at PlayStation was not even a dream because I never imagined it was possible!

"This opportunity to share our experience working on Bungie titles with other studios that are building live service games is so exciting. Live service is hard and comes with a unique set of challenges, so with PlayStation and Bungie working together we will be able to give a huge jumpstart on development for new games as they enter this super competitive market.

"I am grateful for all the amazing creatives and artists I've had the opportunity to work with at Bungie. Can't wait to make more stuff with you!"

Bungie in July announced it would be laying off 220 employees and integrating more into Sony Interactive Entertainment as 155 employees will be moved into PlayStation.

