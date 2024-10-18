Tales of Kenzera: Zau Developer Puts Team on Notice for Redundancy as it Looks for Funding - News

/ 203 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Tales of Kenzera: Zau developer Surgent Studios is having financial difficulties as it has put its team on notice for redundancy as it is looking for funding.

"We've decided to put the work of the Surgent games division on hiatus while we secure funding for our next project," said the studio. "In the meantime, we've unfortunately had to put our team on notice for redundancy.

"Everyone at Surgent worked incredibly hard to create Tales of Kenzera: Zau - a game that truly comes from the heart. Their passion, creativity, and dedication are nothing short of extraordinary. There are still a couple of exciting updates coming down the pipeline for Zau."

The studio did reveal the team "has created a prototype for a bold new project. It's harder, edgier, and more visceral than our first game, but it retains all Zau's high-octane combat and cultural depth. And we're looking for a partner."

Surgent Studios in July of this year was hit with layoffs, according to multiple employees who posted on LinkedIn that they had been laid off.

Help us bring our vision to life. https://t.co/ULAKd6wYxX pic.twitter.com/tZjnSqEP3A — Surgent Studios | ZAU OUT NOW (@surgentstudios) October 18, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles