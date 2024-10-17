Metaphor: ReFantazio, Dragon Ball, and Silent Hill 2 Debut on the Japanese Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Metaphor: ReFantazio (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 82,827 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 13, 2024. The PS4 version debuted in fourth place with sales of 25,385 units.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 63,922 units.

Silent Hill 2 (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 29,374 units.

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 8,061 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) fell from first to fifth place with sales of 19,710 units, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped three spots to seventh place with sales of 6,372 units.

Minecraft (NS) is down two spots to eighth place with sales of 4,695 units, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) fell four spots to ninth place with sales of 4,310 units, and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,188 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 55,082 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 11,804 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 425 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 29 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS, 10/11/24) – 82,827 (New) [PS5] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 10/11/24) – 63,922 (New) [PS5] Silent Hill 2 (Konami, 10/08/24) – 29,374 (New) [PS4] Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS, 10/11/24) – 25,385 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 19,710 (268,039) [NSW] Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (Superdeluxe Games, 10/10/24) – 8,061 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,372 (6,025,572) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,695 (3,652,504) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,310 (7,930,668) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,188 (1,442,980)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 33,253 (8,008,745) Switch Lite – 16,975 (6,134,966) PlayStation 5 – 9,877 (5,222,944) Switch – 4,854 (19,917,860) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,927 (859,553) Xbox Series S – 289 (319,828) Xbox Series X – 136 (307,687) PlayStation 4 – 29 (7,928,584)

