S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Dev GSC Reached Out to Xbox About Porting Game to Console - News

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World revealed to Windows Central they are the ones to reach out to the team at Xbox about porting the game to consoles and not the other way around.

"We actually started with zero contacts inside Microsoft," said the developer. "We started searching Google for an email for Phil Spencer, and we ended up finding it on some Reddit thread. It was an email that was essentially 'We are GSC Game World, we're interested in bringing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. to console players.'

"We got a near-instant response and a connection to the correct team. We've been working until now with the Xbox team, we love them, we think they are very effective and very empathetic."

The developer added, "We don't think about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. as being just successful in Ukraine, it's successful all over the world too. With S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, we're hoping to find fans in all new countries, too. It's not just a local story for us, especially if we're talking about global sales.

"On Xbox Game Pass, we can only talk for ourselves, but we believe that it's helping us a lot. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is new to consoles, so going through Game Pass will help us reach a new audience. If you're unfamiliar, you might not buy S.T.A.L.K.E.R. if you see it next to a $60 icon, but you can give it a try with Xbox Game Pass, and perhaps become a fan of the franchise.

"Then in the future, that person might already know our future games, 'I know these guys', 'I know what experience I can get from that.' So, it really depends on the project and the company. For us, for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Game Pass has been a very good decision."

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass on November 20.

