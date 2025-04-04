Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Gets 17 Minutes of Gameplay Footage - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer Retro Studios during Nintendo Treehouse: Live showcased 17 minutes of new gameplay footage for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond called Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

View the gameplay footage below:

Read details on the Nintendo Switch 2 version below:

Support for mouse controls using Joy-Con 2 controllers.

Enhanced resolution, textures and load times.

Choose from two display modes: Quality Mode runs at 60 frames per second in 4K resolution in TV mode / 1080p while in handheld mode. Performance Mode runs at 120 frames per second in 1080p resolution in TV mode / 720p in handheld mode.

Both display modes feature HDR support.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.

