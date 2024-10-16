Speedrun Levels for Astro Bot to Releases Weekly Starting on October 17 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Team ASOBI announced the first of five weekly updates for Astro Bot will release this Thursday, October 17. Each update will add a new speedrun level with two new Special Bots to rescue.

"First, on behalf of Team Asobi, I would like to say a big thank you to all the Astro Bot players," said Team Asobi Studio Director Nicolas Doucet. "We couldn’t be happier seeing the reactions from players, both young and old(er). It’s warmed the hearts of all the little crew Bots here at Team Asobi HQ.

"We have read so many great reviews and received so many positive comments, and it’s been amazing. However, if there was one piece of feedback that came through loud and clear, it was that you wanted more. So rather than put our little robotic feet up just yet, we have been busily beavering away, and we have some new surprises ready for you.

"As announced in the recent State of Play trailer, starting on October 17 we will be releasing the first of our brand new speedrun levels, Building Speed. These levels will test your platforming skills and alongside an online leaderboard, will give you the chance to compete against all your PlayStation friends."

Doucet continued, "In Building Speed, with the help of Barkster, the bulldog booster, you will blast your way through a sky-high city. Dodge cranes, smash through crates, and even speed through a flying car wash on the way to rescue your stranded crew.



"Following on from this we will release a brand new speedrun level each week, so by the time you have perfected every jump, hover and spin in one level, a new challenge will await you."

Here is the complete release schedule:

Oct 17: Building Speed

Oct 24: Let it Slide

Oct 31: Spring-loaded Run

Nov 7: Helium Heights

Nov 14: Rising Heat

Each update will release at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm BST / 10:00 pm JST.

Astro Bot is available for the PlayStation 5.

