Riot Games Lays Off 32 Employees

Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill announced the studio has "made the tough decision to eliminate some roles."

The developer has told GamesIndustry a total of 32 employees have been laid off. This includes 27 from the League of Legends team and five from the "publishing side."

"We’ve made changes to our teams and how we work to make sure we can keep improving the League experience now and for the long-term," said Merrill. "But I want to be clear: we’re not slowing down work on the game you love. We’re investing heavily in solving today’s challenges faster while also building for the future.

"As part of these changes, we’ve made the tough decision to eliminate some roles. This isn’t about reducing headcount to save money—it’s about making sure we have the right expertise so that League continues to be great for another 15 years and beyond. "While team effectiveness is more important than team size, the League team will eventually be even larger than it is today as we develop the next phase of League. For Rioters who are laid off, we’re supporting them with a severance package that includes a minimum of six months' pay, annual bonus, job placement assistance, health coverage, and more." Riot Games laid off 530 employees or about 11 percent of its total workforce earlier this year.

