EA Sports FC 25 Once Again Dominates the French Charts - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 40, 2024, according to SELL.

The PlayStation 4 version of EA Sports FC 25 is up one spot to second place, the Nintendo Switch version is up one spot to fourth place, and the Xbox Series X|S version dropped one spot to fifth place.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) dropped one spot to third place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 25 Astro Bot Until Dawn

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 25 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Star Wars Outlaws

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition NBA 2K25 Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC EA Sports FC 25 Throne and Liberty Akka Arrh - Special Edition

