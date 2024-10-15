EA Sports FC 25 Once Again Dominates the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 287 Views
EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 40, 2024, according to SELL.
The PlayStation 4 version of EA Sports FC 25 is up one spot to second place, the Nintendo Switch version is up one spot to fourth place, and the Xbox Series X|S version dropped one spot to fifth place.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) dropped one spot to third place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- EA Sports FC 25
- Astro Bot
- Until Dawn
Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports FC 25
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- EA Sports FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- NBA 2K25
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- EA Sports FC 25
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 25
- Throne and Liberty
- Akka Arrh - Special Edition
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.