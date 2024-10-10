The Rise of the Golden Idol Releases November 12 for All Major Platforms - Sales

Publisher Playstack and developer Color Gray Games announced the detective adventure game, The Rise of the Golden Idol, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and iOS and Android via Netflix on November 12.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The award-winning detective saga returns. Uncover the truth behind 15 strange cases of crime, death, and depravity in the 1970s. The world has changed dramatically—the sins of humanity have not.

The Idol Rises… 300 Years Later

Three centuries following the unspeakable fate of the Cloudsleys, the legend of the Golden Idol has all but faded. Now it is carried only in small whispers, uttered as an obscene myth.

Some are determined for this to change.

Welcome to the 70s: Blood and Disco

The Rise of the Golden Idol follows a tenacious relic hunter on a quest to unearth the powerful artifact that—if the legend is true—can reshape the world.

As the observer, you must investigate 15 strange cases of crime, death, and depravity. Like before with The Case of the Golden Idol, you are free to investigate however you wish and build your own theory.

You must make sense of a grand mystery that unravels across an age of hallucinogens, fax machines, parapsychology, and TV guides.

Enlightenment seekers, convicts, chat show hosts, and corporate middle management will all have a role to play in the wider mysteries that unfold. Like always, many of these subjects will have their own motives. Some will be carrying more than agendas.

