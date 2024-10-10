Football Manager 25 Delayed to March 2025 - News

Publisher Sega and developer Sports Interactive announced Football Manager 25 has been delayed from November 26 to Martch 2025. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android.

"After careful consideration, Sports Interactive have made the tough decision to further delay the release of Football Manager 25," reads an update from the developers.

"Following discussions with SEGA, our licensors, and partners, we have agreed the best course of action is to delay the launch until March 2025. Specific platform release dates will follow once confirmed."

The update continues, "In our last Development Update in September, we explained that we needed to push Football Manager 25‘s original release back to give ourselves more time to deliver the best possible experience for this first instalment in a new era of Football Manager.

"This additional time has not been sufficient to ensure the game quality and experience meets your expectations and our very high standards.

"In the previous blog we explained that it has been a difficult development cycle for the studio. Many things have been moving slower than we had predicted—despite everyone in the team working at an incredible pace to try and get everything done.

"Timelines were already tight and, as rightly pointed out by many of your recent comments, we were simply rushing too much and in danger of compromising our usual standards. This has put an enormous amount of pressure on everyone working across the studio, who are all passionately committed to delivering the best game possible.

"Football Manager 25 is the biggest technical and visual advancement in the series for a generation. We simply cannot compromise the delivery of this crucial juncture in Football Manager‘s history by rushing to release it in November.

"Of course, this is not where any of us expected to be seven weeks out from our release but, in the spirit of our studio values, we always consider the bigger picture—and the bigger picture here is that we need this additional time to deliver a game that we can all be proud of.

"For the large numbers of you who have already pre-ordered the game, we thank you very much for your trust and support. Given the delay, however, should you wish to claim a refund, please contact your retailer.

"Something you noted as missing from our announcement on September 30 was mention of Advanced Access on PC and Mac. We can confirm Advanced Access will be available ahead of the new release date and, when we are confident on how long that period will be, we will update you at the first opportunity. The new gameplay reveal will also now move to the end of January 2025.

"We are intensely aware that this will be massively disappointing for you. We share that disappointment and are extremely sorry.

"Thank you for reading and your patience. It means the world to us as we continue to work on creating a new era for Football Manager."

