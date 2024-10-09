Swery 65 and Suda 51 Delay Hotel Barcelona to Early 2025 - News

Hidetaka 'Swery 65' Suehiro told Gamereactor Hotel Barcelona has been delayed to "early 2025."

"Right now, we're bug checking the game and we want to keep polishing it and making it better," said Swery. "But ideally, we want to release the game in early 2025".

The "2.5D slasher film parodic action" game is in development by White Owls Inc. and is led by Hidetaka 'Swery 65' Suehiro and Goichi 'Suda 51' Suda. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Hotel Barcelona is the long-awaited collaboration between game design legends Swery65 and Suda51, and our Xbox Digital Broadcast brought us a never-before-seen gameplay trailer from the self-styled “2.5D slasher film parodic action” game. Drawing influences from across horror’s history, you’ll be pitted against everything from alien entities to AI-enhanced sharks, all while stuck in an endless time loop filled with serial killers – and only your deceased past selves to help you.

Both Swery and Suda appeared in the show to discuss the game. Swery discussed the game’s unusual beginnings—with Suda asking him to announce a collaboration on the fly, with no prior discussion—and his inspirations from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. Suda explained that he and Swery worked on the initial concept together—“Then, all of a sudden, Swery completed tons of work on the development, and Hotel Barcelona materialized. Most of the time, when someone does lip service like that, the project never materializes… But Swery made this project a reality in order to deliver something to the fans.”

