Sony Now Selling Refurbished PS5 Consoles Starting at $350 - News

/ 369 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Direct website has started selling certified refurbished PlayStation 5 consoles. These are the launch PS5 models and not the PS5 Slim.

The refurbished PS5 Digital Edition is available for $349.99 and the refurbished PS5 with a disc drive is available for $399.99. his is a discount of $100 when compared to purchasing a brand-new console.

Read details on the certified refurbished PS5 consoles below:

Every PlayStation certified refurbished product completes a rigorous recertification process that includes full testing that meets the same functional standards as new PlayStation products," said Sony. "Your certified refurbished product works like new.

Here’s what you get.

You will receive a product that works like new with genuine PlayStation replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned, inspected and tested. All Certified Refurbished products will come with the necessary accessories, cables and manuals. All PlayStation Certified Refurbished products are packaged in its own branded Certified Refurbished packaging and will be sent to you with the 1 day express or 2 day standard shipping options available on PlayStation Direct. PlayStation quality. We back this quality commitment by including our standard one-year limited warranty with every PlayStation Certified Refurbished product. Service and support. If you have questions about our one-year warranty or experience issues with your product, please visit PlayStation®5 Warranties for details or contact us at PlayStation Service Request Support.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles