Goat Simulator Remastered Releases November 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Coffee Stain Publishing and developers Coffee Stain Studios, Coffee Stain North, and Fishlabs have announced Goat Simulator Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on November 7.

Goat Simulator Remastered is the latest in goat simulation technology. Your favorite chaotic sandbox is back and more beautiful than ever, with updated graphics, every downloadable content, and more bugs that you can shake a goat at. WASD to rewrite history.

Your goal? Chaos! Your muse? Pilgor the goat! If you’ve had your horns in the sand for the last 10 years, Goat Simulator is a game about causing as much destruction as you possibly can, as a goat. Headbutt, backflip and ragdoll your way around each level to earn points, and come up with creative ways to ruin an NPC’s day.

Goat Simulator Remastered is the remaster no one asked for. It comes with everything you loved about the original game and more, with new and improved visuals, updated textures, shiny new lighting, and some brand-new foliage showing off the finest in advanced goat simulation technology. We’ve also completely reworked Mutators, allowing you to pick and choose whichever “goat” you desire from a handy in-game menu. You just have to catch them all first!

The remaster also includes every downloadable content from the PC version, and one of our favorites from the mobile version, including:

Goat City Bay

Goat MMO

Goat Z

PAYDAY

Waste Of Space

(Mobile) Buck to School

There are also less exciting new things, like general optimization and bug fixing—but we promise we mainly fixed the boring ones.

Key Features:

You can be a goat… again.

No really, that’s still the main selling point.

A brand spanking new mutator menu that lets you mix and match goats to your heart’s content—if your contentment means abominations.

As buggy as you remember—just because it’s a remaster doesn’t mean we haven’t left in an unhealthy dose of physics-based bugs because why not?

All downloadable content included—we could have sold them separately to you again, but if we’re honest this is already a cash-grab.

New and improved graphics, lighting, VFX and animations – as well as revamped foliage for the prettiest leaves you’ll see in a Goat Simulator game excluding Goat Simulator 3.

Disclaimer

Goat Simulator Remastered is a completely stupid game and has been a completely stupid game since we first invented goat simulation over 10 years ago. We’ve said it before, but you should absolutely be spending your money on something else, like a neat hat, a pile of bricks, or maybe pool your money together with your friends and buy a real goat.

