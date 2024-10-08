Saudi Arabia Reduces Stake in Nintendo - News

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has reduced its stake in Nintendo, according to a Japanese regulatory filing on Tuesday reported by CNBC.

Savvy Games, the investment group founded by PIF, cut its stake in Nintendo from 8.58 percent to 7.54 percent.

The reduction follows reports that Savvy Games was considering increasing its stake in Nintendo as Kyodo News had quoted the vice chair of the group Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud saying they were interested in investing more in Nintendo.

However, it was later found out the quotes were inaccurate as Savvy Games was interested in investing more in "Japanese gaming companies" in general rather than Nintendo specifically.

Saudi Arabia's PIF has been investing in multiple video game companies from around the world. This includes Nintendo, Capcom, Nexon, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two.

