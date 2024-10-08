Dinopunk: The Cacops Adventure announced for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Dojo System and Spanish developer The Dude Games have announced retro platformer, Dinopunk: The Cacops Adventure, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Dinopunk: The Cacops Adventure, your mission is to recover a stolen egg while navigating a world filled with obstacles, enemies, and dinosaurs ruled by the fearsome King-T. With a traditional pixel art style paying homage to classics like Wonder Boy, Alex Kidd, and Contra, this game captures the essence of the golden age of 2D platformers, but with updated graphics and gameplay for modern audiences.

Explore an expansive map brimming with secrets and challenging levels, while using your water-controlling abilities to shoot and recharge. This unique mechanic adds a strategic layer that enriches the gameplay of classic platformers. Plus, you can upgrade your skills in the in-game shop, unlocking new abilities to tackle increasingly difficult challenges and levels.

But that’s not all! Dinopunk: The Cacops Adventure also features an exciting and addictive surfing minigame in the style of California Games, where you can show off your aquatic skills riding giant waves. And, of course, epic battles await against gigantic final bosses, each with its own attack style and unique patterns.

A Modern Retro Experience for All Audiences!

With settings and characters inspired by pop culture icons, Dinopunk: The Cacops Adventure promises to become the ultimate 2D experience, combining nostalgia and innovation in equal measure. Join Dinopunk on this epic quest and dive into a world where action, platforms, and fun never end. Don’t miss out!

Features:

Pure 2D platforming: Return to the golden age of video games, where skill and quick reflexes were the player’s ultimate tools.

Enjoy traditional pixel art aesthetics combined with updated lighting effects and gameplay.

References and tributes to classic genre greats like Wonder Boy, Alex Kidd, Willow, Contra… and many more. Can you spot all the nods to the classics?

Face off against colossal final bosses and test your skills in epic battles.

Visit the shop and invest the coins collected in the game to upgrade Dinopunk’s offensive and defensive abilities.

Ride the waves! Take on a fun and challenging surfing minigame in true California Games style.

Discover every nook and cranny of Dinopunk: The Cacops Adventure‘s expansive map and unearth hidden secrets.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

