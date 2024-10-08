Battle Royal Off the Grid Now Available in Early Access for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Gunzilla announced the battle royale, Off the Grid, is now available in Early Access for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store.

Player-versus-player and player-versus-environment collide to create the most extreme battle royale ever! Three global gaming companies have set aside their differences to develop the ultimate adrenaline rush for pro gamers on a dystopian tropical island scarred by a history of corporate warfare.

This cyberpunk shooter envisioned by Neill Blomkamp (District 9) will set a new standard for the genre.

Experience Early Access to Off The Grid as we release our first locations, weapons, limbs and game modes and prepare yourself for an immersive narrative campaign on Teardrop Island while simultaneously surviving a battle royale—no problem for an elite gamer such as yourself, right?

Build your ultimate character by extracting high-value gear from the Island and empower them with unique abilities through interchangeable cybernetic limbs mid-battle. Armed with lethal cyberlimbs and hundreds of possible weapon combinations, you’re all set to scramble to the top.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

